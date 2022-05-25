Katy Perry Shares What She Loves Most About Country Music

American Idol judge Katy Perry teamed up with Thomas Rhett during the three-hour Idol finale on Sunday night (May 22) to perform their duet, "Where We Started," from Rhett's album of the same name. The collaboration finds Perry wading into the country music world, and she says she's happy to be there.

"It's my first time stepping in, dipping my toe into that water, and I love it because it's all about songwriting, it's all about telling a story," Perry told E! on the Idol red carpet. "I think storytelling is so important in life."

In addition to releasing a country song with Rhett, Perry's life has gotten a bit more country, as she's been living in Kentucky with husband Orlando Bloom while he shoots a movie.

"I just love that heartland," she says. "There is definitely something in the water in Kentucky where [Season 20 winner] Noah [Thompson] comes from. That's where we were at. So many great legends come from there, and the heart of America is amazing."

The pop star also chatted with Extra about the Thomas Rhett tune, revealing that the track may inspire her to revisit her Music City origins. She began her career as a teenager in Nashville in the early 2000s.

"I might get back a little bit to my roots with that singer-songwriter side," she shares. "That's where I started. I spent so much time in Nashville laying my musical foundation, so I'd love to continue along on that path."

The American Idol finale found Leah Marlene, HunterGirl and Noah Thompson competing for the prized title. Thompson ended up taking home the win at the end. The show also included many star performers, including Gabby Barrett, Michael Bublé, Melissa Etheridge and more.