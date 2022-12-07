Luke Bryan and Son Bo Gave Katy Perry a &#8216;Country Education&#8217; About Deer Pee

Luke Bryan and Son Bo Gave Katy Perry a ‘Country Education’ About Deer Pee

Jason Kempin, Getty Images

Luke Bryan is country music's ambassador on American Idol, and he takes his role very seriously, especially when it comes to the other judges. Recently he took it upon himself to educate Katy Perry on the finer points of deer hunting, specifically "doe pee."

While chatting with Audacy's Rob and Holly, Bryan shared a story from the set of the reality singing competition. While taking a break from filming, the country singer got a FaceTime call from his oldest son, Bo.

"So, Katy's listening to me talk to my 14-year-old, and he goes, 'Dad, do we have any doe pee around here?' Which is doe urine," he explains. "Watching Katy Perry try to figure out what the hell me and my son were talking about ... she was like, ‘did your son just ask you do you have any dope around the house?’"

"I said, ‘Katy, he’s asking for doe pee,’" he continues. "And she goes, ‘Luke urine from an animal?’ I was like, ‘Yes, that's what we use to bring the big bucks in.’"

Perry was born in Santa Barbara, Calif., and likely hasn't been deer hunting a day in her life. However, hunting is a big part of Bryan's life. The man even has a song titled "Huntin, Fishin, and Lovin' Every Day."

"I feel sorry for her and Lionel and the country education that they have to get from me," he admits. "They educate me on the ins and outs of [the] crazy California, Beverly Hills world and I educate them on hunting, fishing and loving every day."

Perry's fiance, however, got a hands-on country education. The "Country On" singer hosted Orlando Bloom at his house and took him on some outdoor adventures. In fact, Bryan says he and Bloom have a bit of a bromance that is brewing.

"Orlando came into Nashville and I had all these outdoor activities planned for him," Bryan tells Good Morning America. "So me and Orlando, our love is strong. Our love is strong."

PICTURES: See Highlights From Luke Bryan's Las Vegas Residency

Luke Bryan opened his Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre with a killer performance on Feb. 11, 2022, and pictures show a high-tech set that served as a backdrop to a stunning performance.

The superstar varied the setlist with selections from every era of his career, backed by sets and visuals that included explosive pyrotechnics, multi-level risers and a catwalk that brought him eye-to-eye with the fans in the upper levels.

Scroll to see pictures from Luke Bryan's triumphant Las Vegas residency.
Filed Under: American Idol, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan
Categories: Country Music News, Reality Television
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Taste of Country