Keith Urban and Vince Gill lead a superstar lineup of performers for the 2023 All for the Hall benefit concert. The Country Music Hall of Fame fundraiser will find nearly a dozen artists singing hit songs and songs that defined a memorable moment in their life.

Urban and Gill will co-host All for the Hall on Dec. 5 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Tickets go on sale at 10AM CT on Sept. 15.

Seven previous Urban-led All for the Hall concerts have raised more than $4.3 million.

Urban says fans can expect a few surprises, but the announced lineup includes Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Jordan Davis, Patty Griffin, Mickey Guyton, Hardy, Patty Loveless and Trisha Yearwood.

There will also be a performance from Nashville-area high school students who participated in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's Words & Music education program.

The theme of this year's show is "The Song Remembers When." That means every performer will play a pair of songs: One will be a hit song, while the other will be something else, perhaps even a cover song that defined a moment in that artist's life.

Since 2007, the All for the Hall show has moved between New York City, Los Angeles, Nashville and Dallas and always featured a good mix of contemporary performers and legends.

The total raised from every All for the Hall concert exceeds $6 million.