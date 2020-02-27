Keith Urban at the ACM Awards: See the New Show Host Through the Years:

Keith Urban will take on a brand-new role at the 2020 ACM Awards: That of awards show host. The country superstar has been tapped to take the reins of the annual event for the first time this spring.

Urban's history with the ACM Awards stretches back nearly two decades. He won his very first ACMs trophy, for Top New Male Vocalist, in 2001, and has taken home a dozen additional honors since then. He has also performed at a number of ACM Awards ceremonies and awards show-weekend events.

The 2019 ACMs included a first for Urban, too: His first win in the Entertainer of the Year category.

"I’ll tell you — this year already feels like the most creative and energized year of my life ... and there’s so much more to come," the superstar said in a press release when his ACM Awards hosting gig was announced. "[I'm] incredibly grateful — and ready to roll!”

The 2020 ACM Awards are slated to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 5. The ceremony will begin at 8PM ET and air live on CBS.

