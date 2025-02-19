Keith Urban Was Told He Wouldn’t Be Successful Because of What He Wouldn’t Wear

Keith Urban broke the mold when he came to America from Australia to dominate country music. But the "Somebody Like You" singer was met with many challenges upon his arrival to Nashville.

During a recent guest appearance on the Track Star podcast, the country star revealed a fun fact about his initial arrival in Music City.

"When I moved to Nashville, everyone was like, 'You play country music, but you don't wear a hat' — I'm like, 'well, neither does Merle Haggard, neither does Johnny Cash," he recalls.

"George Jones didn't wear a hat, Ronnie Milsap didn't wear a hat," Urtban continues. "People forget, you didn't have to wear a hat to be country."

Urban once told us that he was even told he'd need to cut his hair when he moved to the Country Music Capital of the World, and that he didn't fit in.

He had to navigate many naysayers to get to where he is today, which is a position as one of the most beloved artists in the entire genre. Oh, and he's got nearly two dozen No. 1 singles to his name, too.

In 2025, it's more accepted to not wear a cowboy hat — actually, more big stars don't than do. Luke Combs has his regular ball cap look, while Eric Church is known for his sunglasses. Miranda Lambert rarely wears a head topper, while Carrie Underwood ... have you ever seen her in a cowboy hat, actually?

There are still those who like the old school look — Cody Johnson, Dustin Lynch and George Strait are just a few who rock cowboy hats onstage.

