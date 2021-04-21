Very few people noticed that Keith Urban was sporting a new tattoo when he hosted the ACM Awards on Sunday (April 18). A tribal tattoo on his right lower forearm and hand was inked at some point in the last five months.

It's not clear what inspired the new tattoo. In general Urban doesn't lead with an explanation as he gets them, often making fans and media wait until an interview to learn what led him to a design. The country star has many tattoos, each with personal significance. Several are tributes to his wife Nicole Kidman. For example, "Mary" — inked across his knuckles on his right hand — is Kidman's middle name.

The 53-year-old singer hosted the 2021 ACM Awards, but with 30 performances and several awards, the focus was rarely on him. Photographers did capture the new ink, however:

At the ACMs, Urban performed his song "Tumbleweed." It was his second chance at hosting the show, after a delayed performance in 2020 because of the pandemic. Urban and Kidman split their time between homes in Australia and Nashville, allowing both to remain active with their careers and family. The Speed of Now, Part 1 is Urban's latest album, released in 2020.

