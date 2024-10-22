Keith Urban Shares What Luke Combs’ Wife Said to Him Backstage: ‘I’ve Never Heard Anybody Say That Before’

Keith Urban was talking to CMT and divulged a fun fact that stuck with us. His wife, Nicole Kidman, inspired the naming of Luke Combs' wife, Nicole Hocking Combs.

Urban recalled the story and how he found out about this factoid.

"It was so weird, I went backstage, I was on my own and I went backstage. He (Luke Combs) said, 'This is my wife, Nicole.'"

Urban then joked that he has a go-to dad joke for when he meets any woman named Nicole, and he used it here.

"Every time I meet someone called Nicole, I jokingly go, 'Oh, we just met, and I got you tattooed on my arm.'"

The "Messed Up as Me" singer kept going with this one-of-a-kind story.

"She goes, 'Actually, I was named after her.' I was like, 'I have never heard anybody say that before.'"

Urban put his final stamp on it.

"Yeah, she's named after my wife."

Nicole Combs was born in 1992, in the beginning stages of Nicole Kidman's movie career. It seems likely that Combs' parents might have taken a liking to Kidman's 1990 role in Days of Thunder.

That was Kidman's breakout role and would have created hype around the name Nicole at the time, which Combs (then Hocking) was named after.

It's crazy that after all of these years and success that both Urban and Combs have had in the entertainment world, after we thought every fun fact had been squeezed out of the two, we get this epic Easter egg dropped upon us.

