Keith Urban, Jordan Davis, Lady A and Bailey Zimmerman are just a few of the acts who will be performing at the upcoming 2023 ACM Honors Ceremony.

Scheduled to take place at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on Aug. 23, the annual event will once again spotlight special honorees and off-camera award recipients from this year's ACM Awards.

Carly Pearce will host the show for the third year running, and she's also booked as one of the performers of the night. Other performing acts include Brandy Clark, Chris Janson, Emily Shackleton, the War and Treaty, Anne Wilson and Trisha Yearwood. More performers are expected to be announced in the days ahead.

In other ACM Honors news, the Academy of Country Music announced on Thursday (Aug. 10) that the show will air on Fox in September. This year marks the second year running that the network has aired the ACM Honors; they aired the show several weeks after the broadcast in 2022.

The 2023 ACM Honors special award recipients include Chris Stapleton, Kane Brown, Clint Black, Tim McGraw, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Breland, Charlie Daniels and more. Stapleton is receiving the prestigious Triple Crown Award, a trophy he qualifies for following his Entertainer of the Year win at the 2023 ACMs. The Triple Crown Award is presented to an artist who has won New Vocalist of the Year, Vocalist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year ACM Awards at some point in his or her career.

Also being celebrated at the event will be some of the ACM Award winners who received their trophies off-camera, such as Ashley Gorley and Hardy, who won ACM Songwriter of the Year and ACM Artist-Songwriter of the Year, respectively.

The 2023 ACM Honors ceremony will be televised on Fox on Monday, Sept. 18. It'll be available to watch the next day on Hulu.