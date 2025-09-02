Keith Urban once accidentally one-upped Kenny Chesney in a big way — while he was an opening act on Chesney's tour.

Urban remembered that moment in a new social media video with Blake Shelton while promoting their new reality show, The Road.

The premise of The Road is that 12 emerging artists will battle it out on tour, opening for Urban at venues across the United States. Shelton is executive producing the show, and Gretchen Wilson will serve as the contestants' tour manager.

Of course, all three of the country heavy-hitters involved in the show have plenty of experience as opening acts themselves.

So during their conversation, Shelton and Urban were taking a stroll down memory lane about their own experiences as supporting acts. At one point, Shelton brought up one tour that Urban went on in support of Kenny Chesney.

"My favorite thing I was gonna say was, Keith Urban was opening for Kenny Chesney, but then Keith Urban won Entertainer of the Year," Shelton said, clearly finding some humor in the situation.

"You know you're kicking the headliner's a-- when you win Entertainer of the Year," Shelton added.

Urban giggled about the situation, too.

"It was an awkward moment," he responded diplomatically.

"Particularly given that I voted for Kenny!" Urban added.

Chesney has taken Urban out on tour a couple of times, but the tour he's talking about in this story took place in 2004. Urban won CMA Entertainer of the Year the following year, in 2005.

Who Else Have Blake Shelton and Keith Urban Opened For?

Elsewhere in their conversation, Shelton and Urban traded road stories. They've both opened for a wide range of country superstars — Shelton even said he's played at Urban's shows before.

"In fact, I wish you would book me," he joked to Urban.

"Your fee's gone up," Urban deadpanned back. "... Quite considerably. And your backstage rider's insane."

"For me, opening for people is great. I mean, I even opened for a comedian," Urban reflected.

"... Come out and play for 30 minutes to an audience that wants to see a comedian. That audience doesn't want to see a singer. So you learn a lot about how to keep that audience engaged," he continued.

How to Watch The Road

The Road will air on CBS beginning Oct. 19.

Where Did They Film The Road Season 1?

Fort Worth, Texas @ Tannahill's

Dallas, Texas @ The Factory

Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Oklahoma Ranch

Tulsa, Okla. @ Cain's Ballroom

Memphis, Tenn. @ Minglewood Hall

Nashville, Tenn. @ Marathon Music Works

Nashville, Tenn. @ The Ryman Auditorium

