Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are Ready for 2020 With Cute Kiss

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are undoubtedly one of the most adorable famous couples around, and the pair—who have been married 13 years—are keeping fans' hearts warm with their latest photo on social media, posed to usher in the new decade and presumably many more decades together to come.

Urban shared the stunning shot of he and his wife kissing in front of the picturesque Sydney Harbour, with both looking casually disheveled and relaxed for the selfie (check out Kidman's natural curls!). The Australian couple were in their homeland for the holidays, and Urban took the opportunity to play a three-show run in Sydney. He called out his appreciation for the city: "Sydney—we had the BEST Christmas, and the shows were a blast!!!"

Urban added a note about his upcoming New Year's Eve gig in Nashville (where he'll be appearing with Stevie Nicks, among others), and added, "Here come OUR roaring 20's!!!"

Urban has plenty to roar about, and right away, when 2020 is upon us shortly. He'll be headlining a Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas which launches with a handful of dates in January. The shows will continue in April, July and August before wrapping with two final dates in November. The performances follow two well-received dates that Urban played at the newly renovated venue in September 2019.

Urban and Kidman also enjoyed celebrating their younger daughter Faith Margaret's 9th birthday on Dec. 28, which Kidman marked on social media with a sweet throwback photo of Faith as a baby.

