Keith Urban is set to ring in 2020 as the headliner for Nashville's annual New Year's Eve Music City Midnight event, and this year he'll be joined by a legend from a different genre: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks, known for both her founding role in Fleetwood Mac and her own solo musical career.

The concert, held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, is free and will open to the public at 4PM. Those not in Nashville will be able to catch portions of the show aired on both CNN and NBC.

“To have someone of the caliber and stature of Stevie Nicks join Keith Urban on stage is an incredible way to cap off the year,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement. “Nashville has worked hard to grow New Year’s Eve into a world-class event that brings global attention and economic impact to the city. Considering the evening’s diverse lineup, national broadcast coverage, and the addition of a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist to the program, it’s clear that these efforts are working.”

In addition to Nicks and Urban, performers include: Ashley McBryde, Jason Isbell, The Struts, Amanda Shires, Bren Joy, Kalie Shorr, DJ Dave Audé and the Fisk Jubilee Singers. The event also features fireworks and a massive musical note descending to mark the approach of the new year.