If you're a Keith Urban fan and "Blue Ain't Your Color," there's a light at the end of the tunnel for you, post-divorce from Nicole Kidman: There will likely be some great new music coming from the country music icon.

Urban is not only a talented singer and guitarist, but he is a songwriter at heart. Songwriters are drawn to raw emotions, good or bad, and they pull from those experiences to create music.

What Inspires Keith Urban's Best Songs?

The "You'll Think of Me" singer has said in the past that sad songs come easier to him and that some of his best songs come out of vulnerable moments, even inspired by heartbreak.

Urban is not scared to take on his darkest emotions head-on.

During a 2024 appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show, he recalled a time when he was writing a song about heartbreak and "just burst out crying. Just weeping in this complete stranger’s house," as they were trying to record the song.

Urban explains how he uses music to process difficult emotional moments, which often include heartbreak — but don't expect an album full of blue and somber songs about lost love to come out of his divorce.

Get our free mobile app

Urban told iHeart Media back in 2024, "You know, over the years, a lot of people have sort of thought, 'Gosh, you write a lot of happy-go-lucky, summertime windows down songs, your life must be great. Good for you, buddy.'"

But Urban said that's not always the case.

"I'm not the sunny, happy-go-lucky, everything's great guy. I can be quite the opposite. So, I need these songs to keep me positive and moving forward."

So in addition to the raw sad emotions that will shine through in his new music, there will be some happy and uplifting tunes as well, that Urban admits he needs to keep himself positive at times.

"I would define most of those songs as me whistling in the dark. Like these songs are my way of trying to stay a little bit above water myself."

Urban has told me in the past that he is always writing songs and jotting down lyrics.

He keeps them in his phone "like fireflies in a jar," so it's likely that these heavy emotional moments that he is going through currently will shine through lyrically soon.

When Did Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Divorce?

Sept. 30, 2025, was the date on the official court filing in Nashville.

How Old Is Keith Urban?

Keith Urban is 57 years-old. He was born on Oct. 26, 1967.

20 Best Guitarists in Country Music The six-string wizards in our Best Guitarists in Country Music list all have their different ways of using the instrument to touch the hearts and souls of country music fans everywhere. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker