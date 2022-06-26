Keith Urban + Nicole Kidman Celebrate ‘Sweet 16′ on Their Wedding Anniversary

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman celebrated their wedding anniversary on Saturday (June 25), and it was a big one: The couple have now been married for 16 years.

"HAPPY SWEET 16 BABY," Urban wrote on Instagram to celebrate the milestone, along with a recent snapshot of the happy couple hanging out outdoors in shades and sunhats. In the photo, both are smiling, with Kidman holding up her hand to wave to the camera.

After more than a decade and a half of wedded bliss, Urban and his superstar actor wife are still as smitten as ever. They frequently post loving tributes to each other on social media, make red carpet appearances side by side and support each other's careers, with Kidman frequently attending Urban's concerts and Urban returning the favor at his wife's film premieres and awards shows.

They're also one of country music's most-photographed couples: Throughout the years, adorable shots of Urban and Kidman have shown them looking more and more in love as time progresses.

While Urban chose a recent snapshot to celebrate their anniversary, Kidman opted for a throwback. Over on her social media channels, she posted a photograph from their wedding. In the shot, they're lighting candles together while dressed in their wedding day finery.

"Sweet XVI," Kidman wrote, alongside the photograph. "Remember this like it was yesterday. Forever."

Kidman and Urban's relationship dates back to 2005, when they met at G'Day LA, a Hollywood event honoring Australians in the entertainment business. In a 2020 interview for WSJ Magazine, Kidman recalled that she fell in love with Urban almost instantly, when he took her on a romantic motorcycle ride to Woodstock, N.Y., and even packed a picnic lunch. They tied the knot in 2006, and are parents to two daughters: 13-year-old Sunday Rose and 11-year-old Faith Margaret.

