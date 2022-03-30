Keith Urban is treating fans to new music this week. In a two-part tease, the singer revealed that he will release a new song, titled "Nightfalls," on Thursday (March 31). The first hint came in an Instagram post from Tuesday (March 29), during which Urban began to make a special announcement.

"Hey everyone, it's Keith here. I'm backstage in Las Vegas," he begins. "We've just done a bunch of shows this last week. So fun, and we've got more this week. We also have something exciting to tell you. We have a brand new song coming out this Thursday, and it's called 'Night..."

Before Urban could finish the title of the song, the phone fell onto the ground and the video transitioned to audio of the song and a graphic that simply read, "To be continued." Fans in the comments pointed out that Urban stood in front of a TV playing the show Friends, and he captioned the post in the same format as the Friends episode titles.

"The one where the phone falls in the middle of making an announcement: part 1," he writes.

Urban followed up the first tease with another video on Wednesday, which continued where the first video left off. Standing in the same room in front of the television, Urban revealed that "Nightfalls" will be out on Thursday. The song will drop at 12AM in L.A., 8AM in London and 6PM in Sydney. U.K. fans can hear the song debuted on BBC Radio 2 on Thursday morning.

The announcement comes during a busy season for Urban, as he is currently performing his Las Vegas residency through April 2. He will head to the U.K. for a string of shows in late April and May before picking his residency back up for three dates at the end of May. This summer, Urban will also embark on a lengthy headlining The Speed of Now Tour, with more than 50 shows scheduled.