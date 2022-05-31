Keith Urban had a surprise guest with him at his Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace over the weekend. The singer's wife — actress Nicole Kidman — made her way onstage during Urban's show on Saturday (May 28) for a very "wifey" reason.

"I wanna get your jacket, you put it on the floor," she says after sharing a hug with her husband in the video below.

As it turns out, Kidman knows her husband well and had a feeling he would misplace it — which he did. Urban laughs and responds, "She literally said, 'Don't lose that jacket,' and I'm like, 'How am I gonna lose the jacket?'"

The two searched for the jacket before figuring out that Urban's guitar tech had moved it. Or, as the country singer puts it, his guitar tech "stole" it.

The "Wild Hearts" singer then puts the jacket on his wife. As she leaves the stage, the crowd roars with applause.

Kidman's appearance was unexpected, but it gave fans a peek into the couple's at-home relationship. Urban was playful with his wife, treating her like a fan he was meeting for the first time. He asked her what her name is and where she is from. When she responded with, "Nicole Urban" the audience cheered excitedly.

Urban and Kidman will celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary in June. The two share two daughters together Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11. The star couple has been very supporting of each other in both their careers and personal lives. Kidman recently told CBS Mornings, "That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

After his Vegas stint, the "Somebody Like You" singer will embark on his massive the Speed of Now Tour which will hopscotch across both the United States and Canada. The 50-date trek begins June 17 and runs through Nov. 5, with Ingrid Andress providing direct support.