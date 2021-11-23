One singer's run officially came to an end on Tuesday night (Nov. 23) during the Live Top 11 Eliminations on NBC’s The Voice. Twenty-three-year-old Gymani of Atlanta was sent home in the final moments of the one-hour episode.

She received the heartbreaking news from longtime host Carson Daly.

Before getting booted off the show, the Team Kelly singer performed a groovy rendition of “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus in hopes to receive enough Instant Save Votes from the fans to stay in the competition.

Although she was considered “unstoppable” by one of the coaches, Gymani’s performance didn’t capture America’s hearts enough to give her a shot at entering the finale.

“I just love how unstoppable you are,” John Legend told Gymani after she sang on Tuesday. “You were wailing out there. I love when you hit those big notes.”

“You are such an entertainer,” Kelly Clarkson added. “It was just so seamless. You are such a powerhouse!”

Gymani entered the bottom two alongside Team Grande’s Jim and Sasha Allen. For their Instant Save Performance, Jim and Sasha Allen rendered Jason Mraz’ “I Won’t Give Up.” After the father-son duo's performance, they received enough applause from the studio audience for coach Blake Shelton to take notice.

“The audience is saying it for me. You have such a big fanbase,” Shelton told Jim and Sasha Allen. “We’ve seen more steady growth with you two than any other artist in this competition.”

Ariana Grande also commended Jim and Sasha Allen for their “musicianship,” “stage presence,” and “harmony,” calling them a “brilliant” duo.

Both Gymani and Jim and Sasha Allen brought their A-game, but, ultimately, Jim and Sasha Allen’s tight family harmonies put them over the top in comparison to their opponent.

Even though Gymani — who landed in the bottom two two weeks in a row — will no longer be competing on The Voice, it’s safe to say she has all of the makeup of becoming a star in her own right. During her Blind Audition, she earned a four-chair turn with Grande’s “Pov.” She later wowed judges with her version of Zayn’s "Pillowtalk" during the Knockout Rounds.

The Top 10 including Team Legend’s Jershika Maple and Joshua Vacanti, Team Clarkson’s Jeremy Rosado, Girl Named Tom, and Hailey Mia, Team Shelton’s Lana Scott, Paris Winningham, and Wendy Moten, and Team Grande’s Holly Forbes, will now advance to the next phase of the competition.

Thus far, Shelton is the coach with the most wins — eight to be exact. He and Clarkson currently have the most artists left in the competition. Fans can catch a new episode of The Voice on Monday (Nov. 29) at 8PM ET on NBC.