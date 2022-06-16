Faith Hill was a guest on the Kelly Clarkson Show recently, and the host was eager to share with her guest throwback photo she found.

But it's not only Hill who appears in the snap with a younger Clarkson — it's also Shania Twain and Reba McEntire!

As Clarkson recounts, she had attended one of Twain's concerts with McEntire, then her mother-in-law, on the same night that Hill did. Without any advance notice, the "Since U Been Gone" singer found herself in the same room as some of the biggest names in the industry.

All four women posed for a photo to mark the moment:

Clarkson jokes that it took everything in her not to lose her cool.

"I was Meryl Streep right there," she jokes. "I was like so chill about it, but like legit I was so excited."

"Same," Hill agrees.

The "Wild One" singer was a guest on Clarkson's "Girls Day In" episode and opened up about her all-girls nights with her daughters. Hill and husband Tim McGraw share three daughters, Gracie, 25, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 20.

She also shared that she just returned from a trip with her daughters to celebrate Gracie's birthday. The trip involved a lot of dancing, which Hill says she is not skilled at, but that didn't hold her back.

"I'm all about the dancing," she shares. "Now, I cannot dance at all and I'll be the first to admit it. I know I can't dance, but I do not care. It should be whatever it should be."

Hill has some downtime after wrapping up filming 1883 earlier this year with her husband. With the two of them being empty-nesters and her husband out on his McGraw Tour, it's safe to say the "This Kiss" artist is getting plenty of time to herself.

In October, Hill will be joining Wynonna Judd on The Judds: The Final Tour. Several artists will be joining Judd to honor her late mother and other half of the Judds, Naomi. Hill will be a part of the Oct. 29 show at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

