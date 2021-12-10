Tim McGraw Announces McGraw Tour 2022 With Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay
Tim McGraw added 17 live dates to his concert calendar when he announced his official 2022 tour on Friday morning (Dec. 10). The McGraw Tour 2022 will begin in Arkansas on April 29 and focus on venues in the Eastern United States through June 4.
The tour includes three dates in Florida, two in North Carolina and two in New York. Russell Dickerson will serve as direct support for McGraw for all dates, and two singers the hitmaker embraced on social media will open the show. Both Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis shared covers that the "7500 OBO" singer discovered on TikTok and applauded.
McGraw's first tour date of 2022 will be at the San Antonio Rodeo on Feb. 19, but his first appearance will be on Paramount+ as James Dutton, the great-grandfather of Yellowstone character John Dutton (Kevin Costner). 1883 (co-starring McGraw, with Faith Hill and Sam Elliott) begins on Dec. 19 and is expected to continue into February.
McGraw has eight festival dates confirmed for 2022, including festivals in California, Minnesota, Colorado and Alberta, Can.
Tim McGraw's McGraw Tour 2022 Dates:
Feb. 19 — San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Rodeo *
March 6 — Arlington, Texas @ The American Rodeo *
March 12 — Norca, Calif. @ Boots In the Park *
April 7 — Augusta, Ga. @ XPR Augusta *
April 29 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
April 30 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 5 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place
May 6 — Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheater
May 7 — West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheater
May 12 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 13 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater
May 14 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater
May 19 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
May 20 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ BB&T Pavilion
May 21 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
May 26 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
May 27 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
May 28 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 2 — Hartford, Ct. @ Xfinity Theatre
June 3 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
June 4 — Mansfiled, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
June 18 — Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival *
June 24 — North Platte, Neb. @ Nebraskaland Days *
June 25 — Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam *
July 31 — Camrose, Alb. Canada @ Big Valley Jamboree *
* Festival appearance