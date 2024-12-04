Kelly Reilly may play the tough-as-nails Beth Dutton in the show Yellowstone, but in real life there are some things she's afraid of. While chatting with CinemaBlend, the actress was asked about the difference between filming in Texas — which was new this season — as opposed to the show's mainstay of Montana.

"There's a lot more snakes in Texas," she shares. "We had a snake wrangler, and they found a bunch of them — all the big rattlesnakes. And the tarantulas."

"Like, I'm from South London," she says. "The most scary thing in England is a stinging nettle."

The Yellowstone Cast Had to Battle the Elements While Filming in Texas

Reilly was joined by her co-star and onscreen romance partner Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler. He followed up Reilly's answer to the question with his own response.

"It's hot as hell there too," Hauser chimes in.

"It's so hot," Reilly agrees.

"I'm in all black," he continues. "Black beaver, black shirt, black chaps. I mean, it was 110. Unbelievable."

"It was insane," Reilly says.

He noted that everyone on the cast lost weight while on set in the Lone Star State because they were all sweating like crazy. The cast and crew drank as much water with salt tablets as they could.

The show set up camp at the 6666 Ranch in Guthrie, Texas. Despite the weather conditions, Hauser was grateful to have a chance to be on the land.

"Very cool though to be out there at 6666," he shares. "I mean, it's a legendary ranch."