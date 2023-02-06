Kelsea Ballerini Used Only Drugstore Makeup to Achieve Her Grammys Look

Kelsea Ballerini brought a ray of sunshine to the 2023 Grammy Awards, wearing a custom, floor-length yellow gown created specially for her by designer Prabal Gurung and Brilliant Earth stacked diamond stud earrings.

But her makeup for the big night wasn't quite so high-end: In fact, the singer exclusively wore drugstore products on her face at the Grammys.

Specifically, Ballerini and her makeup artist used only CoverGirl products for her appearance at the awards show. The country star has had a partnership with the beauty brand since last March, and when she announced that she was the newest face of CoverGirl, she revealed that it was a dream she'd had since she was a teen.

At the Grammys, Ballerini got to live out those dreams with copper eye and lip tones and a subtle, smoldering smokey eye. The singer's makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan, tells People that springtime was the inspiration behind the look, as was the outfit she wore.

"I wanted Kelsea's monochromatic, warm copper makeup look to complement her gorgeous sunshine yellow Prabal gown," Deenihan explains. Head over to People for a full breakdown of the products that she used to create Ballerini's Grammys look, and a detailed explanation of how she applied each one.

All told, Ballerini's makeup for the show cost only $67.09 — a bargain, compared with what many stars pay for their glam products before an awards show of this caliber.

The country singer was at the 2023 Grammys as a nominee. She was nominated in the Best Country Solo Performance category for "Heartfirst," the lead single off her Subject to Change album.

