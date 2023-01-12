Kelsea Ballerini has announced a second North American leg of her Heartfirst Tour for March. Kicking off in Toronto on March 6, the new string of dates will feature stops in nine cities, wrapping on March 18 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

"Let's do this again," Ballerini writes on social media in announcing her tour dates.

The new string of dates is a continuation of the Heartfirst Tour that Ballerini began last fall, in support of her September 2022 Subject to Change album. That leg of the tour included plenty of memorable nights and even some special guests. Carly Pearce and Kenny Chesney each showed up for stop on the tour, singing their collaborations with Ballerini: "You're Drunk, Go Home" and "Half of My Hometown," respectively.

Before she continues her tour stateside, Ballerini has some dates to fulfill overseas. She's bringing the Heartfirst Tour to the U.K. for four shows in February. Later on this year, the singer will also be on the road with Wynonna Judd for a handful of the Judds Final Tour stops.

Elsewhere in Ballerini's recent musical moves, collaboration has continued to be paramount: She joined pop star Fletcher for a duet on their song, "Better Version," and even co-starred in the music video.

Tickets for the new dates on the Heartfirst Tour go on sale next Friday (Jan. 20), and there are a variety of pre-sales taking place during the week leading up to the official on-sale date.

Kelsea Ballerini's March 2023 Heartfirst Tour Dates:

March 6 -- Toronto, Ontario @ History

March 7 -- Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore Detroit

March 8 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Palace Theatre

March 10 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

March 11 -- Milwaukee, Wisc. @ The Rave/Eagles Club

March 12 -- Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

March 15 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

March 17 -- Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

March 18 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

