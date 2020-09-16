Kelsea Ballerini performed her song "Hole in the Bottle" at the 2020 ACM Awards on Wednesday evening (Sept. 16). The singer took the stage at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium to belt the libation-themed single from her Kelsea and Ballerini albums.

The Ryman is one of three venues where the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards is taking place during a unique, audience-less show broadcast live on CBS. Never one to not speak her mind, the performer even used the occasion to make not of the odd year 2020 has been.

"I picked this song because — I don't know about you — but this year, I feel we could all use a drink," Ballerini said before she performed the number.

The 2020 ACM Awards went down on Wednesday after being delayed for five months due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Originally scheduled to occur this April in Las Vegas, Nev., the ceremony eventually moved to Nashville. The Academy of Country Music revealed this year's nominees in February.