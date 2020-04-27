The ACM Awards will take place in Nashville for the first time ever in 2020. Following the annual awards show's postponement due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Academy of Country Music announced on Monday (April 27) its new plans to bring the event to Music City.

Per a press release, the 2020 ACM Awards will take place at three iconic Nashville venues: the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry House and the Bluebird Cafe. The show is set for Sept. 16.

"While we were disappointed to postpone our April show in Las Vegas, we couldn’t be more thrilled to host the rescheduled 55th ACM Awards in the home of country music for the first time in the Academy’s history,” ACM CEO Damon Whiteside says, adding that the decision to move for the year was made "to ensure the safety of our artists and industry, and to ease the burdens of traveling large teams."

"Now, more than ever, is the time to bring our community together to honor the best in our genre, and there is no more special place to do that than three of the most revered venues in Country Music," Whiteside adds. "A huge thank you to these historic venues and to the state of Tennessee and city of Nashville for all of the support in making this a reality!"

The 2020 ACM Awards were originally set to take place in Las Vegas, Nev., on April 5. Las Vegas has hosted the show every year since 2003, except for in 2015, when the ACM Awards moved to Arlington, Texas, for the show's 50th anniversary. Prior to 2003, the ACMs took place in the Los Angeles area.

"Country music has been our voice and our companion through so many difficult times, and now it is our comfort as we confront and defeat the coronavirus,” says Mayor Cooper. "I’m excited to join country music fans worldwide to celebrate with the Academy of Country Music and artists that uplift and inspire us all in these extraordinary times."

The ACM's press release notes that national, state and local health guidelines, along with additional safety measures set forth by the ACM and Dick Clark Productions, will guide their plans during the production. As all mass gatherings are currently on hold and social distancing is recommended, no information about if fans will be allowed to attend the show in person was made available.

The 2020 ACM Awards are set to air live on CBS beginning at 8PM ET. Keith Urban, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year, will host the show.

