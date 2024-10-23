Kelsea Ballerini Has Something to Say About Lainey Wilson + She’s Totally Right! [Exclusive]
Kelsea Ballerini is dropping her new album, Patterns, on Friday (Oct. 25,) so she stopped by Taste of Country Nights to chat with us about the project, and really, all of the things.
One topic the country star and Nights show host Evan Paul stumbled on is the upcoming CMA Awards (Nov. 20 on ABC) and who deserves to win the coveted Entertainer of the Year award this year.
After Ballerini gushed over Chris Stapleton and his vocal abilities, she started to break down what Entertainer of the Year really encompasses.
"I saw Stapleton, and he just can't be touched, he's just the best. But I'm talking vocally ..." she explains. "I'm talking vocally."
The "Cowboys Cry Too" singer continues, "If we're talking entertainer, to me, Entertainer of the Year is someone who is touring, is the most visible, being everywhere, showing up for the genre ..."
"And if we're looking at that, it's Lainey (Wilson)," Ballerini insists.
Wilson really has been everywhere this year representing the genre — most recently she was announced as halftime performer for the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game.
Like Ballerini, Wilson also dropped a new album this year, called Whirlwind, which is a fitting title given how the past few years have treated her. She's told us herself that her life and career has been moving so fast, especially this year, that she can barely keep up.
Adding fuel to her fire was winning both the ACM and CMA Entertainer of the Year trophies in 2023. Will she go for a repeat in 2024? She has Ballerini's vote!
