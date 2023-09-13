Kelsea Ballerini rocked the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday (Sept. 12), and she used her backless dress to debut some new ink. The singer shared in her stories that the hummingbird tattoo is a new addition to her collection.

"New lil hummingbird tattoo reveal," she writes on her Instagram stories. "Thanks @mnsantanatattoo."

The "Penthouse" singer has yet to share the special meaning behind the design. The delicate image sits midway down the left side of Ballerini's back. The hummingbird looks to be mid-flight with its wings raised high above its body and its tail tucked in.

Fans first caught a glimpse of Ballerini's new ink while she walked the red carpet with her boyfriend, Chase Stokes. The pair wore coordinating red ensembles and delighted in some PDA while cameras flashed around them.

Ballerini was on hand to perform during the VMAs. She took the outdoor stage to sing her song "Penthouse." The night was extra special, as it was also the singer's 30th birthday.

The stars appear to be aligning for the "If You Go Down" singer, as she was also named to the 2023 Time 100 Next list. The coveted list features an elite class of movers and shakers in the world, making Ballerini one of the most influential people on the planet right now.

Up next, the "Heartfirst" singer will head home for a special show at the University of Tennessee. She'll take the stage at Thompson-Boling Arena on Thursday, Nov. 2.