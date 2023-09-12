Kelsea Ballerini and her boyfriend Chase Stokes were smoldering on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Tuesday (Sept. 12). The pair coordinated in matching red ensembles as they got a little cheeky ahead of the awards show.

The "If You Go Down" singer wore a backless red fit and flare gown with a small train. The halter top featured a plunging keyhole opening. Her show-stopping dress was complimented by simple, understated hair and makeup that added a greater level of elegance to the look.

Stokes opted for a red sport coat and a black shirt with its own plunging neckline. He paired it with white slacks and black shoes.

The two shared a few sweet moments on the red carpet, and weren't afraid to show a little PDA in the process. The actor also gave Ballerini plenty of time in the spotlight as one of the show's guest performers.

The "Heartfirst" singer is representing country music as a part of the entertainment for the evening. It's her first performance on the VMAs stage, and it also happens to be her 30th birthday. Not too shabby of a birthday gift.

The song Ballerini is performing has not been announced, but it is expected to be a track from her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) EP, which arrived on Aug. 11.

Although the Video Music Awards feature no country-specific categories, this is the second year the show has selected an artist from the genre to perform. Kane Brown took the stage last year in a historic first for country music. He performed "Grand," which was also nominated for Song of the Summer.