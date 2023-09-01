Kelsea Ballerini to Celebrate Her Birthday With MTV VMAs Performance

Kelsea Ballerini will bring big country energy to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards as she makes her debut as a performer. To make things extra special, the show will take place on the same day as the singer's 30th birthday: Tuesday, Sept. 12.

"Performing at the @vmas," the star writes on social media, promoting the event. "Tune in september 12 on @MTV!!!"

Others who are scheduled to perform include Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, Shakira and more.

Ballerini is not the only country artist to provide musical entertainment on the VMAs stage, but the list remains quite short from past years. Taylor Swift and Kacey Musgraves have performed in the past, and so has Kane Brown. The "Grand" singer made history in 2022 as the first solo male country artist to play the show.

Historically, the country genre has been left off of the list of nominations, too. Despite having a plethora of categories for various genres, the VMAs does not feature a country music list.

Ballerini recently closed out her Heartfirst Tour on July 1. The"If You Go Down" singer also released the latter half of her full-lengthy Rolling Up the Welcome Mat project. After dropping six songs on the first EP in February, she delivered six more on a second EP titled Rolling Up the Welcome Mat (For Good) on Aug. 11. The project is a deep-dive into her divorce from fellow singer Morgan Evans after five years of marriage.

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will air live on MTV Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 PM ET.