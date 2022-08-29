Kane Brown made history at this year's MTV Video Music Awards as the first male country artist to perform during the show. His outdoor performance on the Toyota Stage in New Jersey — a virtual performance during the telecast — was a part of a big night of awards on Sunday, August 28.

The country singer brought his crossover hit "Grand" to the stage, framed by green lights. The audience was illuminated in soft blue light, and each fan wore a light-up bracelet that coordinated with the song. It appeared the outdoor stage was set in a woodsy area alongside a body of water, bordered by trees and large hills.

Brown's performance was flawless, and despite this being his first time singing on the VMAs, he looked completely at ease. He moved effortlessly back and forth across the stage, engaging both the audience and the cameras.

At times it looked as if Brown was soaking in the moment while singing his song about recognizing just how grand life can be.

The "Like I Love Country Music" singer snagged his second career MTV VMA nomination in 2022 — he also received a nod in 2021. His song "Grand" was in the running for Song of the Summer alongside 15 other nominees. The win ultimately went to Jack Harlow for his song "First Class."

Brown also shared some photos from his VMAs experience. He was able to snap a photo with the night's big winner Taylor Swift, who won the award for Video of the Year.

The country singer also posted a behind-the-scenes pic with his wife Katelyn and their two daughters, Kingsley and Kodi. Although his daughters didn't attend the show, his wife was by his side.

On Sept. 9, Brown will release his new album Different Man. The project features "Grand" and other previously-released tracks "Leave You Alone" and "Whiskey Sour." Brown's highly anticipated duet with Katelyn called "Thank God" will also be included.