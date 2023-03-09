Kelsea Ballerini has been open about her new relationship with Outer Banks actor Chase Stokes, and she shared a subtle message to anyone who thinks the relationship is fake or "staged."

The star shared many photos following her appearance on Saturday Night Live on March 4, including sweet snaps with Stokes. This week, she also posted a photo to her Instagram Story that was originally shared by Stokes, and she added a telling caption about her feelings on the rumors swirling around her relationship.

"Idk seems staged. Probably PR," she jokes with an upside down smiley face emoji.

The photo shows Ballerini sitting on Stokes' lap backstage, and the actor is looking up at her while seemingly fixing the strap of her dress.

Neither Ballerini nor Stokes have been shy about displaying their new relationship online, and they both shared photos from Ballerini's SNL debut. In one photo, Ballerini gives Stokes a kiss on his cheek, and he repays her with a kiss on her cheek in a photo she shared to her stories. Another snap finds the two smiling at each other backstage, and they are seen drinking in another pic.

Ballerini and Stokes have been seen with one another in recent months, and the singer officially confirmed the romance on an episode of podcast Call Her Daddy in late February. Ballerini even revealed how the relationship began, saying she simply messaged him on social media to make the first connection.

"I slid into his DMs," she said, bluntly.

"His handle is @HiChaseStokes, and I said, 'Hi, Chase Stokes,'" she added.

Ballerini is currently on the 2023 leg of her Heartfirst Tour with opener Georgia Webster. She will join Kenny Chesney on his I Go Back Tour later this month.