Kelsea Ballerini got by with a little help from her friends during her Detroit, Mich., show on Thursday night (Feb. 4).

The singer was feeling sick throughout the show, but she powered forward, until she got to certain points like the high notes in the chorus of her song "Penthouse." That's when her fans stepped in to sing it for her.

Fan-captured video shows Ballerini struggling through the song onstage, but still hitting the notes wherever she can as a swell of fans' voices carries the chorus all around her.

That was a special moment for the singer, who hopped on social media the next day to thank concertgoers for "being so loud and kind."

"Feeling a bit better today and grateful for the grace to be human I'm feeling from y'all," she continued. "Sending you the biggest (air) hug and going back to bed now. PS - TAKE YOUR VITAMIN C AND ZINC YALL ITS SICK SZN."

While she was onstage in Detroit, Ballerini told the audience she wasn't feeling her best.

"I'm gonna level with you right off the bat, I'm sick," she told the crowd. "I'm also a perfectionist, and I also have this crippling fear of letting people down. So I'm going to give you absolutely every ounce of everything I have left."

Ballerini's Detroit stop was part of her Patterns Tour, a trek that's scheduled to continue on Thursday night (Feb. 6) in Buffalo, N.Y.

The singer was feeling the love in Detroit, and not just because her fans helped her power through a night when she wasn't feeling her best. While she was onstage, one fan handed her a specially made T-shirt featuring her dog Dibs, and Ballerini stopped to put it on over her stage outfit.

Dibs, the singer's goldendoodle, is currently battling inoperable heart cancer. The singer has said she's currently focused on keeping him comfortable, and she's been keeping fans updated ever since she announced his diagnosis last August.