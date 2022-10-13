All eyes and ears will be on Kenny Chesney at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) in 2023. The eight-time CMA Entertainer of the Year has been named the featured guest for "The Artist Interview."

The "You and Tequila" singer will sit down for an exclusive interview in front of a live audience during the annual event in Nashville. His interview is scheduled for March 14 and promises to be an in-depth conversation about his career and what's on the horizon.

"#CRS2023 attendees are in for a treat," CRS shares on social media. "The man, the myth, the legend @kennychesney will be our Artist Interview."

"We're thrilled to have Kenny join us at CRS'23 in March," CRS/CRB Executive Director RJ Curtis says. "There's so much to talk about. He's been an important, successful, and consistently relevant artist for three decades, entertaining millions of fans with a uniquely dynamic show that brings his catalog of hits to life one stadium at a time. Only a handful of artists - from any genre - can claim this achievement, and Kenny Chesney lives in that rare air. We can't wait for this session at CRS."

Chesney's last appearance at the conference was in 2020, when he received the Artist Humanitarian Award from the County Radio Broadcasters. That award is given to artists for their humanitarian efforts. Chesney has dedicated much of his time and money to the Virgin Islands over the years.

“I have to tell you, I have a lot of emotions standing up here,” Chesney said while accepting the award. “I am embarrassed and uncomfortable, but God has given me the gift of communicating with people through music ... and that’s given me a unique platform to help, especially with the Virgin Islands, with Songs for the Saints, which was written in the moment and came from the heart."

Country Radio Seminar 2023 is scheduled for March 13-15 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Registration for those wishing to attend is now open.