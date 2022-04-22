Country fans in Tampa were treated to a double surprise on Thursday night (April 21) when Old Dominion and Kenny Chesney appeared onstage during an impromptu show.

Old Dominion gave fans notice of their pop-up show at the Crowbar in Tampa in a Wednesday (April 20) announcement, but there was no mention of Chesney crashing the party. In a video, the band said they were in town a few days before Chesney's Here and Now Tour kickoff on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium, and they wanted to start the weekend with an old-fashioned, intimate bar show.

"We're so excited to get out there and play some music," says the band's Matthew Ramsey in the clip. "We're so excited that we decided we can't wait anymore. We can't wait for the Chesney tour to start. We're gonna play early. Tampa, we're coming to the Crowbar. We're gonna do a little surprise pop-up show."

Tampa radio station 99.5QYK caught some moments from the show as Old Dominion performed songs such as "Make It Sweet," "Beer Can in a Truck Bed," "I Was on a Boat That Day," "No Such Thing as a Broken Heart," "Snapback" and more. Ramsey called the show "practice" for Saturday's show opening for Chesney.

"We gotta play a little room, so we can be ready for a big room," he says.

Fans and media outlets also captured the electric moment that Chesney joined Old Dominion onstage. The crowed erupted in excitement when the country superstar hit the stage, and he and Ramsey shared an embrace. The two superstar acts then performed Chesney's 2015 song, "Save It for a Rainy Day," which was written by Old Dominion's Ramsey and Brad Tursi along with Andrew Dorff.

Chesney's Here and Now Tour, featuring openers Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and Carly Pearce, runs through August 27.