Kevin Costner ‘Blown Away’ by Taylor Swift Show: ‘Officially a Swiftie’

Taylor Swift has converted another celebrity into a fan after a string of six shows at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. Yellowstone star Kevin Costner posted about his experience seeing her Eras Tour on social media, and it's official: He's a Swiftie.

"My videos are blurry, but I had an amazing time with my daughter at the @taylorswift show. I was absolutely blown away watching her art bring so many people together," Costner writes.

"I had a great view of her band and had a blast watching them, too. An inspiring night," he continues, declaring, "I’m officially a Swiftie!"

Costner shared a video of Swift singing "22," as well as a snippet of a guitar solo during "Don't Blame Me." He also included a photo of her massive stage setup.

The actor was one of several celebrities who attended one of Swift's shows in Los Angeles. He was spotted at show No. 5 of her six sold-out appearances, in a VIP suite with his 13-year-old daughter, Grace, with a smile on his face and even a few friendship bracelets on his wrist.

It was a rare outing for Costner, who has been navigating a divorce from his wife of 19 years, Christine Baumgartner. The pair share three children.

News of the divorce came in the midst of some behind-the-scenes drama with Yellowstone that allegedly began with a contract dispute between Costner and the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan. The actor has since revealed that he is no longer under contract with the show, despite an impending second half of Season 5 that still needs to be filmed.

The series will end after the season is completed.