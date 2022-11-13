Kevin Costner Declines to Confirm Involvement in ‘Yellowstone’ Season 6

Yellowstone's much-anticipated Season 5 is set to debut on Sunday night (Nov. 13) on Paramount Network, and from the tone of a new interview with Kevin Costner, it might be the last one to feature his involvement. In a new interview with USA Today, Costner declines to confirm whether he'll be involved in a possible Season 6 of the massive hit show.

Yellowstone has become the most-watched show on cable television over the course of its first four seasons on Paramount Network, and Costner's character of Dutton family patriarch John Dutton has been central to a great deal of the action. In the new interview, the Oscar-winning actor, director and producer — whose only television project prior to Yellowstone was his Hatfields & McCoys miniseries in 2012 — reveals that he initially only committed to one season of the show and declines to say whether he'd do another after this one.

"I was only going to do one season, but I've done this many," Costner says. "I give everything I can to what I'm doing. But the moment I feel that it's not right, I'm just going to step away."

Costner has been splitting his attention while filming Season 5 of Yellowstone in Montana. He is simultaneously working on a sprawling new project of his own titled Horizon, which he co-wrote. Costner has been interested in the project for 15 years, and he's returning to the director's chair for the first time in nearly 20 years for the project, which documents the settlement of the American West. He is also producing and starring in Horizon, which he co-financed with his wife, Christine Baumgartner. The project is slated to stream in four parts, with the first segment landing in 2023.

Costner is earning a reported $1.3 million per episode for Yellowstone Season 5, making him the highest-paid actor on television. That sum includes his role as a producer on the show.

Yellowstone Season 5 premieres on Sunday night (Nov. 13) on Paramount Network. The new season will consist of 14 episides that will air in two arcs of seven episodes apiece.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.

22 'Yellowstone' Facts You Probably Didn't Know How big of a fan of Yellowstone are you? These 22 facts about the Paramount Network show are sure to stump even the most dedicated viewers. They're almost all about the cast members and their real-life passions and roles. John's kids? Beth's accent? Rainwater's guitar playing? Tate's spoilers? It's all part of this list of 22 Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Yellowstone.