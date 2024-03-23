Sports just have the power to bring out some really special moments. Often, we think of major moments like "The Miracle on Ice" or Brandi Chastain winning the World Cup. But sometimes the smaller moments are what really hammer home how much of an impact sports can have.

This particular moment comes to us from South Dakota in 2022, and a young man named Felix Carrier, who was 9 years old at the time.

As a little kid, there aren't many bigger moments than your first home run. Felix had learned his love of baseball from his grandfather, Bruce. So when Felix said he had a surprise for Bruce, the moment was luckily captured on film and shared on social media.

Bruce breaking down at the special moment reminded us that sometimes our most prized possessions come from the little kids who look up to us the most.

READ MORE: All Grown Up: See Country Stars' Kids, Then + Now [Pictures]

Their viral moment led to more than good feelings for the two, as the Los Angeles Dodgers had Felix and Bruce out for a game after the team found out that Bruce was a lifelong Dodgers fan.

Bruce said he didn't mind breaking down on video and that his grandson wanting to share that day with him was awesome. It's a good reminder that sports can be amazing. Major League Baseball's regular season will open March 28.