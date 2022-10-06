Kid Rock Mourns Good Friend Loretta Lynn, Whom He Once Fake Married

While the world is mourning the loss of a country legend, Kid Rock is mourning the loss of a dear friend. Loretta Lynn died at the age of 90 on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and Rock is one of many to express their grief on social media.

"RIP Miss Loretta," he writes. "I find it very difficult to put your beautiful soul, talent and friendship into words right now... so I will use the ones you said to me and so many others, so many times... 'I love you honey' Kid Rock."

Rock and Lynn had been friends for years, in part due his relationship with Lynn's son, Ernest Lynn, and his wife, Crystal. The bond Rock shared with Lynn herself, however, was something special. In fact, the two got married in 2020.

What started as a running joke for years, turned into reality — well, sort of. Although legal papers were never filed, the two did go through a somewhat legitimate ceremony.

Ernest — or Ernie, as Lynn called him — and Crystal hosted a vow renewal in August 2020. It was an informal, hillbilly ceremony, which Rock officiated. After the renewal business was complete, Rock was set to sing a song, but not before a real preacher walked out onstage and offered to marry Lynn and Rock.

The two happily obliged, and Lynn even wore a veil for the occasion. Both smiled and laughed through the ceremony, while those around them captured the moment on their phones.

Lynn even posted about it on social media, joking, "Sorry girls, he's taken now!"

Lynn died at the age of 90 at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Her family said in a statement that she passed peacefully in her sleep.