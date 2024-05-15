24 star Kiefer Sutherland has sold his historic L.A. area home for $1.6 million, and pictures show a residence that's both cozy and upscale.

The actor and sometimes country singer listed his 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,182-square-foot bungalow in the Atwater Village area of Los Angeles for $1,825,000 in 2023 before reducing the asking price to $1,750,000 in March of 2024.

The property sold for $1,642,500 in a deal that closed on April 18, 2024, according to online property sites.

That selling price breaks down to $1,390 per square foot and a monthly payment of $10,656.

Built in 1927, the highlights of the small, but well-appointed home include:

A large living room with a barrel ceiling, picture window and gas fireplace.

Primary bedroom with en suite bathroom and multiple closets.

An updated kitchen with quartz countertops and a tile backsplash.

A long, gated driveway.

"Impeccable" landscaping and a terraced yard.

An outdoor dining area.

A 2-car garage.

Sutherland has starred in a large number of movies over the years, including Stand by Me, Young Guns and A Few Good Men, but he's perhaps best-known for his portrayal of Jack Bauer on TV's 24.

The Canadian-born actor and son of Donald Sutherland is also a country singer; he released his debut solo album, Down in a Hole, in 2016, focusing on singer-songwriter and Americana stylings.

Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Kiefer Sutherland's historic home, and keep scrolling to see inside the historic homes of country music's biggest stars.

