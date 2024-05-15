’24’ Star Kiefer Sutherland Sells Historic $1.6 Million Los Angeles Home — See Inside! [Pictures]
24 star Kiefer Sutherland has sold his historic L.A. area home for $1.6 million, and pictures show a residence that's both cozy and upscale.
The actor and sometimes country singer listed his 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,182-square-foot bungalow in the Atwater Village area of Los Angeles for $1,825,000 in 2023 before reducing the asking price to $1,750,000 in March of 2024.
The property sold for $1,642,500 in a deal that closed on April 18, 2024, according to online property sites.
That selling price breaks down to $1,390 per square foot and a monthly payment of $10,656.
Built in 1927, the highlights of the small, but well-appointed home include:
- A large living room with a barrel ceiling, picture window and gas fireplace.
- Primary bedroom with en suite bathroom and multiple closets.
- An updated kitchen with quartz countertops and a tile backsplash.
- A long, gated driveway.
- "Impeccable" landscaping and a terraced yard.
- An outdoor dining area.
- A 2-car garage.
Sutherland has starred in a large number of movies over the years, including Stand by Me, Young Guns and A Few Good Men, but he's perhaps best-known for his portrayal of Jack Bauer on TV's 24.
The Canadian-born actor and son of Donald Sutherland is also a country singer; he released his debut solo album, Down in a Hole, in 2016, focusing on singer-songwriter and Americana stylings.
Scroll through the pictures below to see inside Kiefer Sutherland's historic home, and keep scrolling to see inside the historic homes of country music's biggest stars.
PICTURES: See Inside Kiefer Sutherland's Historic $1.6 Million Los Angeles Home
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside George Jones' Spectacular Southern Manor
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside George Jones and Tammy Wynette's Lavish Nashville Mansion
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Willie Nelson's Historic $2.5 Million Rural Retreat
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Johnny Cash's Iconic $3.2 Million Lakefront Estate in Nashville
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Johnny Cash's Spectacular Rural California Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: Historic June Carter Cash Estate for Sale in Nashville
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Kenny Rogers' Staggering California Estate
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
See Inside Tim McGraw + Faith Hill's Historic Southern Manor Home
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Loretta Lynn's Historic First Nashville Home
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Patsy Cline's Dream Home in Nashville
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Trisha Yearwood's $3.95 Million Historic Southern Manor
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Oak Ridge Boys Legend William Lee Golden's Stunning Historic Plantation Home
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker
PICTURES: See Inside Ashley Judd's Charming Historic Home
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker