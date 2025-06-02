‘King of the Hill': John Redcorn Actor’s Husband Details Shooting

The husband of King of the Hill voice actor Jonathon Joss says Sunday night's shooting was the culmination of years worth of harassment.

Joss, 59, was allegedly shot and killed by a neighbor after a verbal argument.

Jonathan Joss was the voice of John Redcorn on King of the Hill.

He also played Bad Face, a tough head of security for a marijuana farm on Tulsa King.

Additional roles include Parks & Recreation, Walker, Texas Ranger and the 2010 remake of True Grit.

On Joss’s Facebook page, Tristan Kern de Gonzales details what he says led up to the shooting, as well as the events of Sunday. The couple were checking the mail at the site of their former home, he says.

Sigfredo Ceja Alvarez Booked On Murder Charge Getty Images loading...

"That home was burned down after over two years of threats from people in the area who repeatedly told us they would set it on fire," Joss' husband writes. "We reported these threats to law enforcement multiple times and nothing was done."

The harassment was "openly homophobic," and the man who he says shot Joss shouted homophobic slurs at them first. "He then raised a gun from his lap and fired."

A man named Sigfredo Alvarez-Ceja was arrested and charged with Joss' murder, although Kern de Gonzales says the antagonizing began before the interaction. As they checked their mail, they discovered the skull of one of their dogs and its harness in clear view. The couple lost three dogs during a house fire at the residence earlier this year.

The site caused them to start yelling and crying in response. It's not clear if they believed the skull came from the rubble or if they think someone planted it there.

"Jonathan and I had no weapons," the statement reads. "We were not threatening anyone. We were grieving. We were standing side by side. When the man fired Jonathan pushed me out of the way. He saved my life."

Get our free mobile app

Thousands of people reacted to the note on social media within two hours of it being posted. Joss' John Redcorn character was a central part of the original run of King of the Hill, but it's not clear if he was involved in the reboot, coming in August.