The Voice hopeful Kinsey Rose quickly impressed Kelly Clarkson with her cover of the Chicks' "Cowboy, Take Me Away" during her blind audition for Season 21 of the TV singing competition — so quickly, in fact, that Clarkson blocked Blake Shelton from also vying for the aspiring star.

After Clarkson turned her chair during the first few lines of Rose's cover, she made a strategic move and officially blocked Shelton. As he debated turning his chair with fellow coaches Ariana Grande and John Legend, he theorized that Clarkson had made that move, but he didn't know for sure until he, too, pressed the button to turn his chair.

"That's because he didn't like you well enough to hit the button sooner, and I did," Clarkson countered when Shelton questioned her motives after Rose's audition.

While Grande and Legend did not turn their chairs for Rose, by default making her a member of Team Kelly, they could be seen swaying along to her performance. "That was beautiful," Grande offered after she finished.

Per her official website, Rose lives in Nashville and performs regularly at Legend's Corner on Lower Broadway, and at Bridgestone Arena during Nashville Predators games; she's also toured overseas. On Instagram on Monday night (Sept. 20), after her The Voice audition aired, the singer posted photos of herself in her Team Kelly jacket.

"She's freaking awesome," Rose says of her coach, admitting that she "was not expecting" Clarkson to burn up her single block to land her.

The Voice Season 21 premiered on Monday night. The show airs on NBC at 8PM ET, with blind auditions set to continue on Tuesday night (Sept. 21) and on Monday and Tuesday nights through the end of September.

