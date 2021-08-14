Kip Moore and Ashley McBryde seem to have a new collaboration in the works. On Thursday (Aug. 12), Moore posted a selfie with McBryde on Instagram, in what appears to be a recording studio or writer's room, telling fans they are "gettin' close" to finishing whatever they're doing:

Moore is currently working on a follow-up to Wild World (Deluxe), an expanded version of his 2020 album. In celebration of the deluxe edition's release, Moore played a socially distanced set at the Ryman Auditorium on Feb. 12, 2021, at which McBryde made a surprise appearance. The duo's musical chemistry was on full display when McBryde joined Moore for a soulful rendition of the Wild World cut, "Janie Blu."

In November of 2020, Moore said during a media event that he had written and recorded an entire album's worth of songs during quarantine. Whether the upcoming collaboration with McBryde is a holdover from that period remains to be seen.

For her part, McBryde has been on the road, supporting last year's Grammy- and CMA Award-nominated Never Will. McBryde's This Town Talks Tour, which kicked off June 12, will consist of an additional 28 shows, with the final performance scheduled for Jan. 15, 2022, at the Agora Theater in Cleveland, Ohio.

The news of a collaboration shouldn't come as too much of a surprise for fans of the two singers. Moore posted a photo with McBryde in July, hinting that a potential joint tour may be in the works:

Moore's upcoming How High Tour kicks off Oct. 14 at the Riviera Theater in Chicago, Ill., and consists of 20 dates. The final performance is scheduled for Dec. 18 at SOMA in San Diego.