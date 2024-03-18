Kip Moore Is Leaving MCA Records, His Label of Over a Decade

Kip Moore is parting ways with MCA Records, his label home since 2011.

The singer-songwriter announced that news with a social media post on Sunday (March 17), reflecting on all the positive memories he shares with the label as well as looking ahead to a bright, independent future.

"I've been extremely grateful for the opportunity to make records on a label like MCA over the last 10 plus years. They've been such a top notch team and I've been so lucky to have had the freedom through the years to do it my way," Moore writes in the caption of his post, going on to thank specific people at the label who've made an impact on his career along the way.

Speaking specifically to his promotion team, Moore says that he forged friendships so strong that, "I almost stayed cause of that bond alone."

Still, the singer says, he's excited about what's coming next — and enjoying the experience of making his sixth studio album independently.

"I'm not sure where I'll end up (currently having those discussions) but in the meantime, doing a record completely independent for the first time in my career has been something [I] can't put into words," he continues. "Get f--king ready slowhearts ... #6 is coming."

Along with his announcement, Moore shared a couple of shots that appear to show him in the studio working on new material.

On Monday (March 18), Moore followed that announcement up with a few more snapshots of his sixth studio album in the making. He posted three more photos of himself hard at work in the studio.

Moore first signed with MCA Records eight years after moving to Nashville and signing his first publishing deal. He released his debut single, "Mary Was the Marrying Kind," under the label, followed by his second single, "Something 'Bout a Truck." The latter became his first (and to date, only) No. 1 hit on the U.S. country charts.

The singer's debut album, Up All Night, came out on MCA Records in 2012. Most recently, Moore dropped his 2023 studio album Damn Love last April.