Kip Moore has dropped a dreamy music video for his new song, "If I Was Your Lover," and it features fast-rising country artist Morgan Wade. While Wade isn’t a writer vocalist on the track, she does an excellent job playing Moore’s love interest, with their chemistry seeming almost natural.

The opening scenes feature Moore drinking solo in a bar as he watches Wade cozy up with another guy. The PJ Brown-directed video then pans to an alternate reality where the two country-rock singers are together. This world is brought to life with numerous steamy frames of them making out passionately.

“If I was your lover In this life or another / Yeah, we'd be all that we need I would call you, baby / And who knows, maybe / We'd go from nothin' to somethin' / You know I would love you / You know I would love you / You know I would love you / Need you, you know I would keep you, oh,” Moore declares with grit in the soaring chorus.

Sonically, the tune features virtuosic guitar lines, powerful country-rock riffs and thumping beats, with Moore’s signature raspy delivery bringing the romantic narrative to life. Moore co-wrote the song with Matt Bubel and co-produced it with Bubel and the Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston.

Of the track’s writing process, Moore shares in a press release, “A close friend and incredible musician Matt Bubel came over one day during the initial lockdown. We started playing music late into the night and that’s when he played the opening keys riff. My melody immediately fell out when I heard it but was unsure of what I wanted to say. It had such a hypnotic feel about it and I listened to the recording of only that piece for the next few nights.”

“I woke up with the whole lyric in my head one morning and I’ve been waiting to release this song ever since then. Filming the video with Morgan took the song to a whole new place. I’m excited for fans to hear this, along with see this video."

“If I Was Your Lover” is the follow-up release to Moore’s “Fire on Wheels” and a reimagined rendition of his 2012 fan-favorite track, “Crazy One More Time.” In 2021, the “Somethin’ ‘Bout a Truck” hitmaker dropped a deluxe version of his fourth album Wild World, as well as the anthemic “Good Life.”

Moore is slated to hit the road on Sept. 8 for his Fire on Wheels Tour, with UMG Nashville labelmates Boy Named Banjo serving as openers. Find tickets here.