6 New Country Music Tours Announced This Week (Jan. 20-26, 2024)
A Brooks & Dunn tour in 2024 leads this week's list of tour announcements, but several exciting newcomers will also headline this year.
Megan Moroney and Kameron Marlowe are two contemporary artists who announced tours this week. Moroney's small batch tour will find her weaving headlining dates between nights on Kenny Chesney's tour. She stands to end the year with a ton of onstage experience.
The summer's biggest tour announcements are still a few weeks away, but artists are starting to pair up. Billy Currington and Kip Moore decided to partner for a run of shows this spring, and they'll bring friends.
Scroll down to see four country tours and corresponding dates. Opening acts (if available) and ticket information are also listed.
Billy Currington 2024 Tour Dates With Kip Moore:
Notes: Larry Fleet and Redferrin will open select shows.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Jan. 26.
April 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain park
April 27 - Orange Beach, Fla. @ The Wharf Amphitheatre
May 3 - Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
May 4 - Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
May 11 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
May 17 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Mercedez-Benz Amphitheater
May 18 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater
June 14 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
June 21 - Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre
June 22 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
Brooks & Dunn's 2024 Reboot Tour Dates:
Notes: David Lee Murphy and Ernest will open the tour.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Jan. 26.
May 3 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
May 4 - Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 10 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
May 11 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort
May 16 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
May 17 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion
May 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
May 31 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
June 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre
June 6 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
June 7 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 8 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
June 13 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
June 14 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
June 15 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium
June 20 - Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage
June 21 - Montreal, Canada @ Bell Centre
June 22 - London, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens
June 27 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview State at SPAC
June 28 - Allentown, Penn. @ PPL Center
June 29 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 10 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Amphitheatre
Chris Lane's Find Another Bar Tour: College Edition Dates:
Notes: More shows will be announced soon.
Tickets: Tickets for these three shows went on sale on Jan. 24.
Kameron Marlowe's Strangers Tour Dates:
Notes: Special guests will be announced soon.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Jan. 26.
Megan Moroney's 2024 the Lucky 2.0 Tour Dates:
Notes: Logan Crosby will join Moroney on select dates. The "I'm Not Pretty" singer will join Kenny Chesney on tour throughout the year.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Jan. 26.
Apr. 19 -- Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant
Apr. 26 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
May 3 -- Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall
May 17 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
July 12 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Pavilion
July 19 -- Saratoga, Calif. @ The Mountain Winery Amphitheatre
July 26 -- Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up
Walker Montgomery's Start Your Legacy Tour Dates:
Notes: The tour will hit PBR bars nationwide.
Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Jan. 26.
