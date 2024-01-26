A Brooks & Dunn tour in 2024 leads this week's list of tour announcements, but several exciting newcomers will also headline this year.

Megan Moroney and Kameron Marlowe are two contemporary artists who announced tours this week. Moroney's small batch tour will find her weaving headlining dates between nights on Kenny Chesney's tour. She stands to end the year with a ton of onstage experience.

The summer's biggest tour announcements are still a few weeks away, but artists are starting to pair up. Billy Currington and Kip Moore decided to partner for a run of shows this spring, and they'll bring friends.

Related: Country Music Tours Scheduled for 2024, Full List

Scroll down to see four country tours and corresponding dates. Opening acts (if available) and ticket information are also listed.

Billy Currington 2024 Tour Dates With Kip Moore:

attachment-Currington Kip Moore loading...

Notes: Larry Fleet and Redferrin will open select shows.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Jan. 26.

April 26 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain park

April 27 - Orange Beach, Fla. @ The Wharf Amphitheatre

May 3 - Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

May 4 - Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

May 11 - Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

May 17 - Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Mercedez-Benz Amphitheater

May 18 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

June 14 - Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

June 21 - Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheatre

June 22 - New York, N.Y. @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

Brooks & Dunn's 2024 Reboot Tour Dates:

attachment-Brooks and Dunntour loading...

Notes: David Lee Murphy and Ernest will open the tour.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Jan. 26.

May 3 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

May 4 - Tampa, Fla. @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 10 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

May 11 - Thackerville, Okla. @ Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

May 16 - New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

May 17 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

May 30 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

May 31 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

June 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre

June 6 - Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

June 7 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 8 - Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

June 13 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

June 14 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

June 15 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

June 20 - Toronto, Canada @ Budweiser Stage

June 21 - Montreal, Canada @ Bell Centre

June 22 - London, Canada @ Budweiser Gardens

June 27 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Broadview State at SPAC

June 28 - Allentown, Penn. @ PPL Center

June 29 - Gilford, N.H. @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 10 - Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island Amphitheatre

Chris Lane's Find Another Bar Tour: College Edition Dates:

Notes: More shows will be announced soon.

Tickets: Tickets for these three shows went on sale on Jan. 24.

Kameron Marlowe's Strangers Tour Dates:

Notes: Special guests will be announced soon.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Jan. 26.

Megan Moroney's 2024 the Lucky 2.0 Tour Dates:

attachment-Moroney Tour loading...

Notes: Logan Crosby will join Moroney on select dates. The "I'm Not Pretty" singer will join Kenny Chesney on tour throughout the year.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Jan. 26.

Apr. 19 -- Dothan, Ala. @ The Plant

Apr. 26 -- Wilmington, N.C. @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

May 3 -- Waukee, Iowa @ Vibrant Music Hall

May 17 -- St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

July 12 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Pavilion

July 19 -- Saratoga, Calif. @ The Mountain Winery Amphitheatre

July 26 -- Aspen, Colo. @ Belly Up

Walker Montgomery's Start Your Legacy Tour Dates:

Notes: The tour will hit PBR bars nationwide.

Tickets: Tickets went on sale on Jan. 26.