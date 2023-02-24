Kip Moore is returning with his first full-length album in nearly three years, Damn Love. The singer rolled out plans to release the project on Friday (Feb. 24).

Fans can expect it to arrive on April 28.

Damn Love features 13 brand new tracks, and Moore is a co-writer on all but one. The project was co-produced by the singer and the Cadillac Three's Jaren Johnston. Matt Bubel also serves as a producer on one track.

One collaboration can be found on the album: A Moore solo write called "One Heartbeat" featuring Ashley McBryde. Songwriting collaborators include Johnston, Dan Couch, Chris DeStefano and Kenton Bryant.

Moore released the title track — an '80s rock-influenced tune written by Johnston, Jason Gantt and James McNair — on Friday, as well. For the singer, the track and the album as a whole follows the theme of the search for love.

"I’ve always had a nomadic spirit, at the core of me that’s what I am, and it’s a beautiful life I lead – I don’t take that for granted," Moore says in a press release. "But I still crave that companionship down deep in my DNA, and that’s where ‘Damn Love’ comes from."

"There’s a reason love and relationships have been written about so much – and why they continue to get written about. Because at the core of us, that’s what we desire the most."

The album follows Moore's 2020 project, Wild World. It is available for pre-order here. Moore will share a music video for the title track on March 1.

Kip Moore's Damn Love Tracklist:

1. "Damn Love" (Jason Gantt, Jaren Johnston, James McNair)

2. "Kinda Bar" (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)

3. "Neon Blue" (Kip Moore, Dan Couch, Jaren Johnston)

4. "The Guitar Slinger" (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)

5. "Heart on Fire" (Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)

6. "Another Night in Knoxville" (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)

7. "Silver And Gold" (Kip Moore, Dan Couch, Chris DeStefano)

8. "Peace & Love" (Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)

9. "Sometimes She Stays"** (Kip Moore, Kenton Bryant)

10. "Some Things" (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)

11. "One Heartbeat" (Featuring Ashley McBryde) (Kip Moore)

12. "Mr. Simple" (Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)

13. "Micky’s Bar"* (Kip Moore, Dan Couch)

Produced by Kip Moore and Jaren Johnston

*Produced by Kip Moore and Matt Bubel

**Produced by Kip Moore