Kip Moore Is Right Where He Belongs [Future of Country Music]

I stole an interview with Kip Moore one time. He was making the rounds on a tight timetable, and I didn’t realize I wasn’t part of it when I moved in.

As his record label rep texted and knocked (banged?) on the door, Kip quietly put a hand out to say, “Don’t worry about it.” During that conversation, I asked which he’d rather have: a sold-out tour or a No. 1 album. I doubt that rep liked his answer.

Kip fluctuates between enjoying my company and putting up with me because I mix deep introspective questions about his life as it relates to music with nonsense about his latest hairstyle and his love life. Taste of Country has always been a bit more playful than most country music websites, and there’s a large part of our audience — and his audience — that’s happy he eye-rolled through moments like this:

Several years ago, I asked a half dozen artists about the importance of record labels to their career. The piece never took off, but I remember Walker Hayes making a strong case for needing one, well aware that he didn’t have the tools to promote his music independently.

Kip Moore does. Next month (Feb. 28) he’ll drop a new album called Solitary Tracks on the Slowhearts Productions LLC label (through Virigin Music Group). The 23 songs promise to fire an arrow at the heart of his target audience, a group that’s just a little left-of-mainstream. His refusal to adjust his aim is what’s made him so fascinating, and probably frustrating from a record label perspective.

Officially Kip has notched five Top 5 singles, the most recent being “More Girls Like You” in 2017. His best music came afterward, however. Wild World (2020) is a textured epiphany with songs like “Janie Blu” and “Sweet Virginia” standing out alongside his Top 20 hit “She’s Mine.”

That “Red White Blue Jean American Dream” was never a single epitomizes Moore’s insistence on putting his fans first. It’s a good song, and could have been a hit for another artist. Maybe it could have even hit Top 10 for Moore, but he’d have irritated that left-of-center crowd along the way.

That said, "She's Mine" underlines why Kip should remain aware of the mainstream as a potential source for new fans. I worry that if left to his own opinions, he'll grow too introspective. Pop-friendly, fun, country-rockers like this provide balance.

Chase Rice is another artist who’s recently gone independent, and he's going to be better for it as well. These two men have something in common that will help them get started. It’s something Zach Bryan is missing.

What New Artists Can Learn From Zach Bryan

What’s the right word for Zach Bryan’s latest outburst on social media?

Is it a tirade?

Did he “clap back”?

Perhaps we’ll just call his new slate of Instagram Story messages an “episode.” At least he didn’t delete his Instagram page this time, although it appears he’s blocked Taste of Country for reasons that aren’t clear.

I’m reminded of this scene from The Office.

Zach isn’t getting the benefit of the doubt because he never eye-rolled through interviews in the same way Kip Moore did. Bryan’s ascent to No. 1 came before he had the chance to introduce himself properly to the greater community, but there hasn’t been much effort to make good on the back end.

We don’t know him, so his social media approach (and what others like ex-girlfriend Brianna LaPaglia say about him) defines him.

His talent and backstory have earned him a fair bit of leniency, but even his own fans seem to be growing weary of the extra drama he puts between songs and albums. The country community’s response has been so quiet, you’d think he was endorsing gun control.

Search his name on Twitter/X to see what I mean.

Jelly Roll epitomizes the opposite approach, and the results are visible in how the media treats him. So, the advice to new artists is simple: be more like him and less like Zach when it comes to publicity. The long game leads to a long career.

Self-Promotional Social Media Moment of the Week:

Ella Langley joined us at CMA Radio Row, and we asked her about her inner redneck. Girl ain't messin' around:

Future of Country Music

The first country music tours of 2025 begin next week. Randy Travis (Jan. 10), Muscadine Bloodline, Zach Top and Cody Johnson are all starting their headlining tours. I’m fascinated by each of these artists for wildly different reasons, but if I had to buy a ticket to just one, it’d probably be Muscadine Bloodline. I’ve never seen them live before, and what they do is truly original.

I think that’s why Big Machine signed them to a record deal earlier this month. Look for a song called "10-90" to drop at country radio on Jan. 21.

Musically, look for a new album from Lanco on Jan. 17. It's called We're Gonna Make It, and it's their first since 2018.

New Country Music Released This Week (Jan. 4-10):

The War + Treaty’s new song “Save Me” leads a polite assembly of songs released to digital streams on Friday (Jan. 10). I highly recommend you read Taste of Country writer Carena Liptak’s interview with Tanya and Michael. They talk about new music, including the new album they have coming Feb. 14.

They also talk about why they’ve not yet caught on with country radio.

This Week In Country Music History

On Jan. 12, 2001, George Clooney debuted as Ulysses Everett McGill in O Brother, Where Art Thou? Dan Tyminski provided his singing voice, and the movie and its soundtrack were the surprise hit of the year.

About once a year I go back to watch the final scene. It brings a tear to my eye, but I love an underdog.