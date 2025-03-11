Kip Moore just released a new album, Solitary Tracks, and stopped by Taste of Country Nights to talk all about it.

It had been awhile, though, so we asked the "Something About a Truck" hitmaker what he's been up to lately — he rarely posts on social media!

"People that are close to me know all about my personal life," Moore explains. "But I'm not that person that's gonna wake up and make a post for people I don't even know to pat me on the back and say, 'Aww, what a sweet gift you gave so-and-so,' and, 'Oh, what a nice thing to say about this person i don't even know.'"

After pausing a moment to gather his thoughts, Moore came back with more:

"I still don't get down with the world of social media and thinking it's normal. If you would have woke up in the morning, back in 2005, and taken a Polaroid of yourself, and then mailed it to a ton of people that you don't even know. I'd be like, 'What the hell is this right here?'"

"That's essentially what we're doing," he says, adding, "I just think it's all silly."

Fans likely wouldn't mind receiving a Polaroid of Moore in their mailbox, however.

Our full-length interview with Moore will drop on YouTube on March 12.

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker