Kip Moore will be collecting quite a few new passport stamps in 2023: The singer just announced his Damn Love World Tour, a trek that kicks off with an overseas leg this spring before wrapping with a stint of domestic shows later in the year.

Launching March 11 in Bloomsbury, Australia, Moore will be begin the trek with some festival and arena dates in Australia, New Zealand South Africa, Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K.

In June, he'll return stateside, continuing his trek throughout the U.S. and enlisting the Cadillac Three to open several of his shows.

Moore's 2023 tour takes its name from his just-released new song, "Damn Love," as well as an upcoming album of the same name. The singer's fifth album and first in nearly three years, Damn Love is due to arrive in April. His tourmates, the Cadillac Three, know the project well: The band's Jaren Johnston co-produced it. Thematically, the album grapples with Moore's simultaneous, but often opposing desires for nomadic independence and romantic companionship.

Many of the fast-approaching overseas dates on Moore's Damn Love Tour are already sold out; tickets to the U.S. fall leg go on sale Friday (March 10). For more information, visit the singer's website.

Kip Moore's 2023 Damn Love World Tour Dates:

March 11 -- Bloomsbury, Australia @ Dittmann Bull Pit Country Fest

March 15 -- Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena

March 16 -- Sydney, Australia @ Horden Pavilion

March 18 -- Ipswich, Australia @ CMC Rocks

March 21 -- Auckland, New Zealand @ Auckland Town Hall

March 26 -- Pretoria, South Africa @ Loftus Versfeld Stadium

Apr. 1 -- Cape Town, South Africa @ GrandWest Grand Arena

Apr. 2 -- Cape Town, South Africa @ GrandWest Grand Arena

Apr. 16 -- Florence, Ariz. @ Country Thunder

May 13 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36

May 14 -- Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine

May 17 -- Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Melkweg

May 19 -- Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Institute Birmingham

May 20 -- London, U.K. @ Royal Albert Hall

May 21 -- Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy Leeds

May 24 -- Gateshead, U.K. @ Sage Gateshead

May 25 -- Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Ritz Manchester

May 26 -- Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy Glasgow

May 27 -- Belfast, U.K. @ Botanic Gardens

June 3 -- Chesterfield, Va. @ After Hours

June 4 -- Crownsville, Md. @ Let’s Go! Music Festival

June 9 -- Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent

June 10 -- Cohasset, Mass. @ South Shore Music Circus

June 11 -- Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch Amphitheatre

June 18 -- Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

June 23 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Beach It! Country Music Festival

July 2 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Flannagan’s Dublin

July 7 -- West Fargo, N.D. @ Red River Valley Fair

July 9 -- New Salem, N.D. @ ND Country Fest

July 14 -- West Salem, Wisc. @ Country Boom Festival

July 15 -- Pierz, Minn. @ Pierz Freedom Fest

July 27 -- Cheyenne, Wy. @ Cheyenne Frontier Days

Aug. 11 -- Elkhorn, Neb. @ The Club at Indian Ranch

Aug. 19 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Country Thunder Alberta

Aug. 24 -- Saginaw, Mich. @ Huntington Event Park*

Aug. 25 -- Cedarburg, Wisc. @ Country In The Burg

Aug. 26 -- Mankato, Minn. @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater*

Sept. 7 -- Stockton, Calif. @ Bob Hope Theatre*

Sept. 8 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues Anaheim*

Sept. 9 -- San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA San Diego*

Sept. 14 -- Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena*

Sept. 15 -- Pueblo, Colo. @ Pueblo Memorial Hall*

Sept. 16 -- Grand Junction, Colo. @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater*

Sept. 21 -- Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center*

Sept. 22 -- Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts*

Sept. 23 -- Johnston, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial*

Sept. 28 -- Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena*

Sept. 29 -- Charleston, West Va. @ Charleston Municipal Auditorium*

Sept. 30 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Stranahan Theater*

Oct. 21 -- Kissimmee, Fla. @ Country Thunder Florida

Nov. 10 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre

Nov. 11 -- Manistee, Mich. @ Little River Casino

*The Cadillac Three will open