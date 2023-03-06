Kip Moore Plots Massive 2023 Damn Love World Tour
Kip Moore will be collecting quite a few new passport stamps in 2023: The singer just announced his Damn Love World Tour, a trek that kicks off with an overseas leg this spring before wrapping with a stint of domestic shows later in the year.
Launching March 11 in Bloomsbury, Australia, Moore will be begin the trek with some festival and arena dates in Australia, New Zealand South Africa, Germany, the Netherlands and the U.K.
In June, he'll return stateside, continuing his trek throughout the U.S. and enlisting the Cadillac Three to open several of his shows.
Moore's 2023 tour takes its name from his just-released new song, "Damn Love," as well as an upcoming album of the same name. The singer's fifth album and first in nearly three years, Damn Love is due to arrive in April. His tourmates, the Cadillac Three, know the project well: The band's Jaren Johnston co-produced it. Thematically, the album grapples with Moore's simultaneous, but often opposing desires for nomadic independence and romantic companionship.
Many of the fast-approaching overseas dates on Moore's Damn Love Tour are already sold out; tickets to the U.S. fall leg go on sale Friday (March 10). For more information, visit the singer's website.
Kip Moore's 2023 Damn Love World Tour Dates:
March 11 -- Bloomsbury, Australia @ Dittmann Bull Pit Country Fest
March 15 -- Melbourne, Australia @ Margaret Court Arena
March 16 -- Sydney, Australia @ Horden Pavilion
March 18 -- Ipswich, Australia @ CMC Rocks
March 21 -- Auckland, New Zealand @ Auckland Town Hall
March 26 -- Pretoria, South Africa @ Loftus Versfeld Stadium
Apr. 1 -- Cape Town, South Africa @ GrandWest Grand Arena
Apr. 2 -- Cape Town, South Africa @ GrandWest Grand Arena
Apr. 16 -- Florence, Ariz. @ Country Thunder
May 13 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Grosse Freiheit 36
May 14 -- Cologne, Germany @ Die Kantine
May 17 -- Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ Melkweg
May 19 -- Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Institute Birmingham
May 20 -- London, U.K. @ Royal Albert Hall
May 21 -- Leeds, U.K. @ O2 Academy Leeds
May 24 -- Gateshead, U.K. @ Sage Gateshead
May 25 -- Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Ritz Manchester
May 26 -- Glasgow, U.K. @ O2 Academy Glasgow
May 27 -- Belfast, U.K. @ Botanic Gardens
June 3 -- Chesterfield, Va. @ After Hours
June 4 -- Crownsville, Md. @ Let’s Go! Music Festival
June 9 -- Hyannis, Mass. @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
June 10 -- Cohasset, Mass. @ South Shore Music Circus
June 11 -- Webster, Mass. @ Indian Ranch Amphitheatre
June 18 -- Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival
June 23 -- Virginia Beach, Va. @ Beach It! Country Music Festival
July 2 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Flannagan’s Dublin
July 7 -- West Fargo, N.D. @ Red River Valley Fair
July 9 -- New Salem, N.D. @ ND Country Fest
July 14 -- West Salem, Wisc. @ Country Boom Festival
July 15 -- Pierz, Minn. @ Pierz Freedom Fest
July 27 -- Cheyenne, Wy. @ Cheyenne Frontier Days
Aug. 11 -- Elkhorn, Neb. @ The Club at Indian Ranch
Aug. 19 -- Calgary, Alberta, Canada @ Country Thunder Alberta
Aug. 24 -- Saginaw, Mich. @ Huntington Event Park*
Aug. 25 -- Cedarburg, Wisc. @ Country In The Burg
Aug. 26 -- Mankato, Minn. @ Vetter Stone Amphitheater*
Sept. 7 -- Stockton, Calif. @ Bob Hope Theatre*
Sept. 8 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ House Of Blues Anaheim*
Sept. 9 -- San Diego, Calif. @ SOMA San Diego*
Sept. 14 -- Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena*
Sept. 15 -- Pueblo, Colo. @ Pueblo Memorial Hall*
Sept. 16 -- Grand Junction, Colo. @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater*
Sept. 21 -- Rochester, N.Y. @ Kodak Center*
Sept. 22 -- Wilkes Barre, Pa. @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts*
Sept. 23 -- Johnston, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial*
Sept. 28 -- Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena*
Sept. 29 -- Charleston, West Va. @ Charleston Municipal Auditorium*
Sept. 30 -- Toledo, Ohio @ Stranahan Theater*
Oct. 21 -- Kissimmee, Fla. @ Country Thunder Florida
Nov. 10 -- Evansville, Ind. @ Victory Theatre
Nov. 11 -- Manistee, Mich. @ Little River Casino
*The Cadillac Three will open