Kristin Cavallari Cut Ties With Her Father After He ‘Crossed the Boundary’ With Her Kids

Kristin Cavallari has cut all ties with her father, Dennis Cavallari.

The reality television star says she made the decision a few years ago after he "crossed the boundary" with her children.

While it was difficult to do, she says the move had been a long time coming, and she feels lighter as a result.

"I mean, honestly, and this might sound messed up to some people, but it's the best decision I've ever made, cutting my dad out of my life," Cavallari shares with People. "Such a weight has been lifted from me."

"There's not one day where I miss him," she continues. "I don't know if it was two or three years ago, but I mean, I was an adult, let's say 35. It was 35 years of buildup to that point."

What Happened With Kristin Cavallari and Her Father?

The Let's Be Honest podcast host did not offer up details as to what led to the tipping point with her dad, but she did say it had something to do with her three children; Camden, 12, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 9.

"He crossed the boundary with my kids," she reveals, adding that he "couldn't even apologize" for what happened.

Cavallari says she felt like he was gaslighting her and she wasn't going to take it.

"If someone's not bringing you joy, if people are only bringing you hurt and sadness and anger, what is the point?" she asks. "Even if it's a parent, life's too short."

The reality star has had a fractured relationship with her dad since childhood, calling him a narcissist on Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast in December of 2024. She says coping with her father led her to drugs and alcohol as an "escape."

Who Are Kristin Cavallari's Children?

Cavallari has three children that she shares with her ex-husband and former NFL quarterback, Jay Cutler.

Their first son, Camden, was born in 2012, with their second son Jaxon arriving in 2014. Daughter Saylor was born in 2015. The pair were married on June 7, 2013, but announced their divorce in 2020.

11 Kids Who Became Country Stars A lot of kids dream of being stars when they grow up. Some, on the other hand, just can’t wait that long. When it comes to talent, age is just a number, and country has seen some big talent come in small packages over the last several decades. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes