Kristin Cavallari is bringing her kids into the spotlight for the first time. The podcast host has kept her three children out of the public eye for most of their lives, until now.

Not only are Camden, 12, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, 9, becoming a part of the reality television star's social media feed, they are also joining her on her new docuseries, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour and her podcast, Let's Be Honest.

Why Is Kristin Cavallari Putting Her Kids on Social Media?

It sounds like this has been a topic of discussion in the house for quite some time.

"They have been asking me for years to post them," she shares with People. "I guess it was maybe a year and a half ago that I finally posted Camden. He's almost 13, Saylor is 9 — she'll be 10 in the fall."

"It's sort of the curse of being the second or the third kid. They just sort of naturally do what the oldest is doing."

Ideally, Cavallari says she would have made each of them wait until they were 12 years old before having that conversation, but every parent knows that when one kid gets to do something, they all want to do it.

Kristin Cavallari Says Sharing Her Kids With the World Feels More Authentic

Cavallari did not put her children on camera in her previous reality show, Very Cavallari. However, being able to show up both online and on television authentically as a mom has been a relief for her.

"That was the one thing with Very Cavallari — my kids are the biggest part of my life," she explains. "And them not being on Very Cavallari really did a disservice to myself."

"I did a disservice to myself because if I can't show the biggest part of my life, well, now we're having to fill in all of these areas that would normally be my kids, and we're having to force storylines. And we're having to basically make s--t up. And I really regret that, to be honest, because it wasn't an accurate representation of what was going on."

Despite being in the public eye, Cavallari says her life is quite normal.

"I'm going to basketball practice and games like every other parent. I'm at school. I was on a field trip last Friday. I am doing all the normal mom things," she reveals. "And I think it's probably good for people to see because I think people's idea of me is very different than who I actually am."

"And I could only let people in so much without showing my kids, so to be able to now share that world with everybody? People [can] see at the end of the day, I am just a normal mom. That is my life," she adds.

13 Country Stars Whose Kids We Never See For every country artist that invites the world to see their kids, there is one who would rather you focus on the back of his head. These 13 country artists are quietly (or in one case, not) private when it comes to their kids. That means very few pictures and short responses if asked about them. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes