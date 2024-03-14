Lainey Wilson's long-awaited collaboration with the Black Crowes is finally here with the release of "Wilted Rose." The country singer — who has been a fan of the rock band for years — is the first non-Crowe to be featured on one of their tracks ... ever.

"Wilted Rose" is a classic Southern rock ballad with soulful guitar lines that blur the lines between country and rock 'n' roll. Wilson's harmony blends effortlessly with those of the band's frontman, Chris Robinson.

How Did Lainey Wilson End Up on a Black Crowes Song?

Wilson's collaborations with the Crowes is a historic moment since the band has never featured another artist on their music before. There was something special about the country singer that grabbed their attention after a chance meeting at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

"She was such a sweetheart and she was like, 'Oh my god, I grew up listening to the Black Crowes,'" Robinsons tells Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong. "We just had a little moment in between interviews and whatever ... (Producer Jay Joyce) asked her and she just did it."

The Black Crowes were at the awards show to perform a special rendition of "She Talks to Angels" with Darius Rucker.

"I was in L.A., it was kind of after the main part of the record and we heard it and were like, 'Wow,'" Robinson says of Wilson's recording. "I mean, of course, she's incredibly talented and she's having her superstar moment."

"We're really happy for her and she's going to go on and do great things. She's already doing it."

Here Are the Black Crowes' "Wilted Rose" Lyrics Feat. Lainey Wilson

It is time to say farewell / Now the black horse has come / It is time to lay your guns down / And raise your hands to the sun / With all your arrows broken / Your fate sealed with a kiss / They've gathered all the suspects / But there's one that they missed

Chorus:

She held a wilted rose / Under a darkening sky / She held a wilted rose / Crying when I looked behind

Nothing left but dust / And the narrowing way / Now there's no one to trust / And you like it that way / Like a snake in the water, yeah / That stays underneath / Ready to poison / From between her teeth

Repeat Chorus

Hear her cry, I can hear her cry / Oh, yeah, yeah / Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh

Repeat Chorus